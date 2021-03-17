EXCLUSIVE: Danny Cipriani close to agreeing deal with Premiership club

DANNY CIPRIANI, who has been a free agent since leaving Gloucester in December, is close to agreeing on a one-year deal with Bath.

The mercurial fly-half, 33, has been training one-on-one with England legend Jonny Wilkinson while looking for a new club.

Cipriani had been widely tipped to hop abroad the Oriental gravy train and move to Japan, but Bath, who are losing Rhys Priestland to Cardiff Blues next season, have also been in the mix.

Several sources tell The Rugby Paper that talks between Cipriani and Bath are now at an advanced stage.

Bath want Cipriani to help develop young ...