Francois Hougaard will make the switch to the Ricoh Arena from Worcester Warriors this summer, dispelling speculation that he would return to South Africa with the Bulls.

The Springbok scrum-half appeared destined for the exit with less than six months remaining on his contract at Sixways, and Warriors signing Willi Heinz and Will Chudley for next season.

That led to Hougaard being heavily linked with a move to the Bulls or to Japan.

But Wasps have concluded talks to have the 46-Test playmaker join their backline next season and provide competition to Engladn scrum-half Dan Robson and up-and-comer Will Porter.

Wasps head coach, Lee Blackett, said: “We are delighted to sign an exciting player like Francois for next season.

“We are lucky to have some very talented young 9’s and 10’s at the club, but with Dan Robson often away on international duty, we feel adding Francois’ experience will be invaluable to the balance of youth and experience within the team.

“Francois has been a proven Premiership operator with Worcester for a number of years now and we are looking forward to seeing him put in some top performances in a Black and Gold shirt next season.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and believe he will be an extremely positive influence on our squad.”

Hougaard added: “I am massively excited to be joining such a great club in Wasps. They have some brilliant players and play a wonderful brand of rugby.

“I was hugely impressed by the ambition of the club and the vision and philosophy of the coaches.

“I can’t wait to continue my career with a new challenge and hopefully I can make a difference to what is already a great squad.”

Hougaard joined Warriors after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where he won a Bronze medal with the Blitzboks.

More than 80 appearances have followed at Warriors.

“Hougie has been an outstanding servant for the club and over the past five seasons and has played a key role in keeping Warriors in the Gallagher Premiership,” Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said.

“Francois’ contribution has been immense. He is a class player and the consummate professional. He is also a fantastic person and a terrific team man.“

”He has been an absolute pleasure to work with and will be sorely missed by us all. We wish him all the best in his new venture and would like to assure him that he will always be welcome here at Sixways.”