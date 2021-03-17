Northampton agree new deal with full-back prospect Tommy Freeman

Northampton Saints have handed a new contract to academy graduate Tommy Freeman.

The back three prospect has made eight appearances in Saints colours since his debut last August, and has kept his place in the squad since January’s 31-26 victory over Gloucester.

Certain to play a part for England U20s in the re-arranged junior Six Nations competition this June, Freeman is the latest player to progress through the Saints academy headed by Mark Hopley.

“Tommy is an exciting young footballer with plenty of potential, and represents yet another player off our academy production line here at Franklin’s Gardens, so of course we’re very pleased he’s signed a new contract with Saints,” said Saints boss Chris Boyd.

“He’s grabbed his opportunities to play with both hands so far this season, and shown he’s willing and quick to learn, which is really important for a youngster.

“Tommy’s playing with the freedom of youth at the moment and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”

Loving this club! Delighted to continue my journey @SaintsRugby https://t.co/kn6y9MAKYL — T O M M Y F R E M A N (@TommyFreemo15) March 17, 2021

Freeman added: “I’m really excited to commit my future to Northampton Saints.

“I am so grateful to Chris Boyd and all the coaches at the club for giving me this opportunity to develop as a player.

“There’s a clear player pathway at Franklin’s Gardens which you can see from the number of guys progressing from the Academy into the first team, so I know that if I work hard and continue to focus on improving, I will be given my chance to help the group.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this squad; we have quality all over the park, but in the back three especially we have a diverse group of lads, so competition to play is really high and I’m excited to try and prove myself in the years ahead.”