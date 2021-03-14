Sonny Bill eyes return to the ring

DOUBLE World Cup-winning All Black Sonny Bill Williams has retired from rugby and is looking to restart his boxing career.The 35-year-old lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and 2015 and reached the final of the Rugby League equivalent in 2013.He fitted in seven fights between 2009 and 2015, winning each contest.“I’m keen to get back into the ring, I’ve got a couple of years,” he said. “I spoke to the wife first and... like usual, she supported me.Williams switched between League and Union during his 17-year career, winning NRL titles with the Cante...