Carl Hogg makes Gloucester return as academy director

Gloucester have announced the appointment of former Worcester Warriors head coach Carl Hogg as their new academy director.

As revealed by The Rugby Paper on February 28, the ex-Scotland back row will return to the exact same post he held at Kingsholm from 2006

Hogg progressed into the forwards coach role before he left Gloucester to join Dean Ryan’s staff at Warriors in 2013.

The 51-year-old, who most recently worked with Russia, will join the set-up which will remain in the charge of head of academy Peter Walton.

Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley said: “We have been saying for some time that we intend to invest in our academy so that we develop home-grown players through our academy system and have more Gloucester boys playing for Gloucester.

“The appointment of someone of Carl Hogg’s calibre is a clear demonstration of our intent in that respect and we are delighted that he is joining us. His local, national and international experience is going to be invaluable.”

Changes to the Gloucester academy came in 2019 after academy head coach Richard Whiffin departed to become attack coach at the Scarlets.

That saw Walton appointed as his replacement at the club who have promoted figures such as Stephen Varney, George Barton, Jack Clement and Jack Reeves from the academy to the senior fold in recent months – work Hogg intends to build on after beating Richard Edwards and Barry Maddocks to the job.

Hogg added: “It’s a real honour to return to Gloucester, a club that has always been very close to my heart after spending a number of years here in the past. I’m really excited about the project and the long-term ambition that Lance, George (Skivington) and Alex [Brown] have not only for the academy but for the club as a whole.

“The Gloucester academy, and especially the partnership with Hartpury, has always been one of the best in the country for nurturing quality players to compete at the highest level. Our job now is to ensure local youngsters playing rugby out in the community know the clear pathway to represent Gloucester and that we have the processes in place to ensure our home-grown talent goes on not only to be awarded the chance to wear the shirt but also to represent the club for years to come.”