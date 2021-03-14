Niall Annett wary of his old pal Paddy’s unpredictability at No.10

NIALL Annett identifies schoolboy pal and fellow Ulsterman Paddy Jackson as the man Worcester must stop if they are to secure a seasonal ‘double’ over London Irish.

Warriors edged an 11-10 win at Sixways in November but have struggled to build any momentum since then while Jackson has flourished for the resurgent Exiles.

Annett said: “Paddy and I went to Methodist College Belfast – we’ve known each other a long time and he’s a good guy I’ve got a lot of time for.

“I’m delighted to see him doing so well at Irish, where he looks really comfortable and is playing some very good rugby. He’s f...