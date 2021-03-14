England 23-20 France: What a show as Engand throw off the shackles

IT TOOK until the fourth round, but England finally rose to the occasion, snatching this riveting cut-and-thrust game with a close-range try by Maro Itoje five minutes from time.

That not only spiked French Grand Slam hopes, it fired an important reminder to the 2023 World Cup host nation that while they undoubtedly have a very talented team, there are enough quality players in the Red Rose ranks to spoil their party again.

The problem England have is that they have become maddeningly inconsistent, although that charge could not be levelled at them at Twickenham yesterday as they delivered ...