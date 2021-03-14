Chiefs on course for clash with Leinster in last eight

NEWS EXTRA

EXETER Chiefs will continue their Champions Cup defence at home to Lyon in the revised knockout phase.Wasps will host Clermont Auvergne, Bristol travel to Bordeaux Begles, Scarlets welcome Sale and Gloucester host La Rochelle.Four-time champions Leinster host Toulon, Munster welcome Toulouse and Edinburgh travel to Racing 92.Matches will be played on the first weekend of April after organisers were forced to change the format because of coronavirus cancellations.All three Welsh sides in the Challenge Cup will face English opposition in the last 16.There could be th...