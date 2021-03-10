Jamie Roberts signs on for another season at the Dragons

Veteran Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts has signed a new one-year Dragons deal.

Roberts’ influence in Dean Ryan’s plans at Rodney Parade has already showed itself, with the two-time Lions tourist scoring four tries in 13 appearances this season.

The Dragons recruitment team have signed extensions with Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Leon Brown this month, and Roberts now lends his commitment to the region beyond this season.

Roberts, 34, told the Dragons website: “The season has felt quite disjointed and, despite overall match results, I strongly believe we’re on an upward trajectory.

“The growth within the playing group has been evident and I’ve enjoyed sharing ideas and working under the current coaching group and Dean’s (director of rugby Dean Ryan) leadership.

“As we continue to grow our identity and strive to improve and become even more competitive, I’m delighted to be able to play my part for another season.”

Roberts returned to Welsh rugby following stints with Racing 92, Harlequins, Bath, and in South Africa at the Stormers, prior to his homecoming in Newport.

Dragons director of rugby Ryan added: “We’re delighted that Jamie is going to be around for another year and that he can continue to make a big impact in our environment.

“His form this season has been outstanding and he has been a catalyst for others to raise their game around him.

“His experience has also been invaluable in stabilising younger players in our squad and they can now continue to benefit from working closely with him.”