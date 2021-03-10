All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams announces retirement from rugby in both codes

Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed his retirement from rugby union and rugby league after a 17-year career which spanned both codes.

The 58-Test All Black has been without a club since leaving the Sydney Roosters last year and has now expressed his intention to return to the boxing ring six years after his last professional bout.

Williams announced that means he will hang up his boots for good in a career which touched the Rugby World Cup, the Olympics, Super Rugby, Top 14 and Top 14, as well as the NRL and Super League.

“A massive thank you to the public and fans for all the support over years. To my many teammates, thanks for the lessons and help along the way,” Williams tweeted.

“It wasn’t a perfect journey, but the lessons have helped shape me into the man I’m proud to be off the field today.”

The offload king 👑 Thank you for all you've given to New Zealand rugby and fans all around the world, @SonnyBWilliams. Enjoy retirement uso 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LSAP8VP4JE — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 10, 2021

The two-time World Cup-winning All Black switched codes in 2008 to join Toulon in the Top 14. And, after a two-year stint, returned home to New Zealand for a short stint at the Crusaders before signing with the Chiefs.

As part of the triumphant 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup All Blacks squads, Williams took a run at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and embarked on year playing on the HSBC World Sevens Series.

His Olympic dream came crashing down in the first match New Zealand played in Rio, when Williams partially tore his achilles tendon against Japan.

Upon his return home, Williams committed to New Zealand Rugby and agreed a three-year deal to join the Blues to allow him to compete against the British & Irish Lions in 2017.

When his deal with the Blues expired after the 2019 Rugby World Cup where New Zealand claimed third place, the 35-year-old switched codes again to sign a £600,000 contract with the Toronto Wolfpack and subsequently re-joined the Sydney Rooster when the proverbial hit the fan at the Super League newcomers.

His coach, Steve Hansen, last year described Hansen as the ‘best athlete’ he has ever coached as a pure ‘freak of nature’.