Nottingham launch fundraising campaign with £400,000 target

Championship club Nottingham have launched a fundraiser which they hope will top £400,000 and deliver vital cash to ensure their survival.

The Green and Whites shifted their squad to semi-professional status as a result of RFU budget cuts and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but have committed to the new Championship season which kicked off last weekend.

Ampthill and Cornish Pirates have set up crowdfunding campaigns online in the months leading up to the Championship’s long-awaited return. But Nottingham have offered their fans and the public the chance to have their names displayed on a one-off shirt later in 2021, with packages ranging from £100-220.

A club statement read: Nottingham Rugby is delighted to announce the launch of #NameTheShirt – an exciting fundraising initiative for the upcoming 2021/22 Greene King IPA Championship season.

“The Green and Whites will be offering supporters the chance to purchase a limited-edition Nottingham Rugby shirt that will feature the names of all of those involved in the initiative sublimated into the fabric.

“From just £100, supporters can be a part of the club’s inaugural #NameTheShirt fundraising campaign, which will also see the Nottingham Rugby first team play in the one-off shirt at a special game prior to Christmas 2021.”

Nottingham became the first club in the Championship to confirm it would be placing all bar one member of staff on furlough in March 2020.

Alistair Bow, chairman of Nottingham Rugby, explained how the past 12 months have had a devastating effect on the club and the new challenges that comes with participating in the new Championship season.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for the club and for a lot of other clubs around the country,” Bow said. “With COVID testing all players once a week, in compliance with the RFU and Public Health England’s elite sporting testing guidelines, costing clubs around £50,000 over the course of the season, some clubs have launched some fantastic crowdfunding campaigns, however, we wanted to offer Nottingham Rugby supporters a more personal way to help.

“We’ve got a real task in front of us to find nearly £400,000 over the next 12 months in order to keep the club going, and we need local businesses and our supporters to get behind us. We hope this initiative will enable people to show their support as we welcome crowds back to The Bay later in 2021.”