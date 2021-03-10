Scotland No.9 Scott Steele signs extension at Harlequins

Harlequins have announced Scott Steele has formalised a contract extension that will see him remain at the Stoop beyond this season.

The scrum-half, who featured for Scotland in their Six Nations win over England, has slotted in beyond Danny Care in the Quins pecking order at the position.

Steele made the cross-Premiership switch from London Irish to Quins last summer and has scored three tries in seven appearances to ward off competition from Martin Landajo.

Steele said: “It was a no brainer for me to re-sign at Quins. It’s an exciting group we have at the Club at the moment. It’s something I’m grateful to be a part of.

“Getting my opportunity at Quins has helped me play some of my best rugby, and go on to get capped at Test level, which has always been a goal of mine.

“I’m looking forward to repaying Quins for giving me that opportunity and can’t wait to meet the fans and play in front of a packed Stoop in the Quarters.”

Delighted to extend my contract with @Harlequins Loved every moment since joining and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the club #COYQ 🃏 https://t.co/53ngINo3fE — Scott Steele (@ScottSteele247) March 10, 2021

Harlequins Attack and Backs Coach Nick Evans said: “It’s fantastic to see Scott re-sign. He came in during a tough time for the sport at the height of the pandemic and has made an impressive start to his time here.

“Scott’s call-up to the Scotland squad was well-deserved after a fast start to life with Quins, and we’re delighted to have a halfback of his calibre put pen to paper again.

“He’s a combative nine who has shown he’s unafraid of putting his body on the line in the tackle area and in the breakdown. He has a great attitude and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back from Six Nations duty over the next few weeks.”