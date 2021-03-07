Wasps 19-20 Gloucester: Gloucester character survives red card

GLOUCESTER produced a fine performance while being down to 14 men for nearly an hour to get their first back-to-back win of the season and lift themselves off the foot of the table.

A sigh of relief must have echoed around the county when Billy Twelvetrees found his shooting boots to score from 40 metres out to win the game in the final minutes.

Head coach George Skivington said his Cherry and Whites had shown outstanding character to round out the win after wing Ollie Thorley was sent-off for a head-to-head collision with Rob Miller inside the first half hour.

He said: “It was a nervy game...