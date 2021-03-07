Bath 16-38 Exeter: They’re back – Chiefs smash six of the best

CRISIS? What Crisis? Chiefs hardly looked like a team with major problems as they battered Bath into six-try submission at The Rec.

Sam Simmonds produced another powerful, inspirational No.8 performance as Exeter regained the winning thread with a bonus point triumph having lost their two previous games.

Warren Gatland was in the seats watching on as Simmonds and his teammates proved too hot to handle for the hosts, ending a two-match losing spell and baring their champions’ teeth just when some began to doubt their chances of retaining the domestic title.

And while Eddie Jones continues to...