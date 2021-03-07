Hapless Jack faces year out

ENGLAND and Wasps flanker Jack Willis “could be out for up to a year” after having surgery on a medial collateral ligament injury in his left knee.The 2019-20 Premiership player of the season, 24, was injured during last month’s win over Italy.“I’ve torn my MCL off the bone at the bottom, torn a bit off the top as well, so I am going to need that fully repaired,” Willis said on Instagram. “Torn both meniscus, the medial meniscus from the root one side. Pretty gutted.”Willis has previously recovered from a knee ligament injury which ...