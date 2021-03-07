Kyle Eastmond glad to return to ‘honest League’

KYLE EASTMOND claims he deserved to win more than just six England caps after calling time on his Rugby Union career and returning to his native League.

The stand-off or centre – who is 32 in July – has joined Super League giants Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal following spells at Bath, Wasps and Leicester.

In an apparent jibe at the politics of the 15-a-side code, the playmaker said he had missed the “honesty and integrity” of Rugby League even though he fared far better than many League converts.

Eastmond earned six caps under Stuart Lancaster between 2013 and 2014 – starting two of Eng...