Grassroot rugby set to return at end of March

GRASSROOTS rugby in England is set to return at the end of the month.A statement from the RFU states: “Following the government’s announcement that organised outdoor sport can resume from March 29, the RFU has published a new ‘Return to Community Rugby Roadmap’.“The roadmap summarises the plan for a phased return to full contact rugby, subject to each step on the government roadmap being met.”A six-stage process has been created by the governing body to guide grassroots players and coaches through the process of returning to play...