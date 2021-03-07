Grassroot rugby set to return at end of March

NEWS EXTRA
GRASSROOTS rugby in England is set to return at the end of the month.A statement from the RFU states: “Following the government’s announcement that organised outdoor sport can resume from March 29, the RFU has published a new ‘Return to Community Rugby Roadmap’.“The roadmap summarises the plan for a phased return to full contact rugby, subject to each step on the government roadmap being met.”A six-stage process has been created by the governing body to guide grassroots players and coaches through the process of returning to play...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login