Internet trolls? Just ignore them, it’s pent-up emotions

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

Respect: Owen Farrell congratulates Wales players on their victoryIt’s been a week and yet England rugby is still facing a very public aftermath of losing to Wales. Statements from both the RFU and WRU have condemned those who have used the anonymity of social media to attack both teams and the media.Controversy in rugby surrounding match officials and decisions made (for or against) usually confines itself to the pubs and bars where fans of both sides congregate after a game or at work during the days following the game – b...