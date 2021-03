RUGBY SHORTS

NORTHAMPTON’S front row pair, hooker Reece Marshall and prop Danny Hobbs- Awoyemi, have signed new contracts.Marshall, 26, made his 57th appearance in Black, Green and Gold last weekend.A long-term Achilles injury has restricted Hobbs-Awoyemi to just four appearances for Saints since his return from London Irish.The 26-year-old loosehead re-signed for his hometown club in the summer of 2020, after a four-year stint with the Exiles.

...