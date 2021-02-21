Marcus Smith’s ceiling is so high – Nick Evans

QUINS backs coach Nick Evans believes Marcus Smith is not far away from England honours.

“It was another good performance from Marcus”, Evans said. “The ceiling is so high with him. He didn’t influence the game as much as he’d have liked in the second half, but it’s all learning and this was another step in the right direction.

“Marcus is playing well. Sometimes you’re just not flavour of the month, I’ve been in that situation. He will get it wrong like any ten but it’s all learning.”

Evans added: “Defensively it was a really good performance. We showed intent and aggression, especially when...