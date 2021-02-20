All Blacks great Dan Carter retires at the age of 38

Two-time World Cup winner Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby to finish his career as the highest scorer in international rugby history.

The iconic All Blacks fly-half goes out having won 112 caps for New Zealand and lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2011 and 2015.

Along the way, Carter claimed a haul of 1,598 points on the Test stage and was widely heralded for producing one of the greatest individual performances back in 2005 in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday morning, Carter said: “I officially retire from professional rugby today. A sport I’ve played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today.

“I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you.”

Carter spent the majority of his club career with Crusaders, making his debut with them in 2003 and staying until the end of his Test career in 2015.

As well as a brief spell with Perpignan between 2008 and 2009, Carter went on to play for fellow French side Racing 92 between 2015 and 2018, before a two-season spell with the Kobe Steelers in Japan.

Carter then returned to New Zealand with the Auckland Blues last year – although he did not play a match – and he says it was that move that made him realise he no longer had the “motivation” to compete at the highest level.

Carter won three Super Rugby championships, two Top 14 titles, and the Japanese league during his club career, but he is still best known for his exploits on the international stage.

His role in helping the All Blacks to back-to-back World Cup wins was a large reason behind his International Rugby Player of the Year honours in 2012 and 2015.

He won the award for the first time in 2005, meaning only his long-time team-mate Richie McCaw can match his three wins.

Although Carter missed the 2011 World Cup final win over France through injury, he made amends four years later by playing all 80 minutes of New Zealand’s 34-17 win over rivals Australia in what proved to be his final Test before he departed to the French capital.