A dictator? Not me insists England head coach Eddie Jones

EDDIE Jones has denied accusations he runs a Twickenham dictatorship as England ramp up their preparations for next weekend’s Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

Former full-back Mike Brown launched a volley at Jones last week saying players were running scared of the boss.

In a hard-hitting newspaper column, 72-capper Brown claimed squad members were afraid to challenge Jones and cited Alex Goode and Danny Care as two who had their Test careers cut short after fronting up to the Australian.

But Jones insists he is open to players having a say and hands the team over to the squad two...