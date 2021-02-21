Harlequins 24-12 Sale: Eddie’s outcasts put Sharks to the sword

HARLEQUINS maintained their excellent recent form in yet another game when it proved far easier playing into a strong wind than against.

Victory moves Quins into third position and not for the first time you were left wondering why Alex Dombrandt, Marcus Smith and Will Evans don’t seem to be on the England radar at present.

In a first half of two halves Sale, taking first use of the elements, dominated the opening 20 minutes only to be taken to the cleaners by a Quins side who suddenly switched from a kicking game to ball-in-hand approach. Three tries was their reward.

It was impressive flan...