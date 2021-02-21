Chiefs fight ‘unfair’ RFU proposal to limit imports

By NEALE HARVEY

Competitor: Susie Appleby coaching at Exeter

EXETER Chiefs’ women are set to go to war with the RFU over proposals to severely limit the number of overseas players they can field in the Premier 15s.

As a start-up franchise attempting to pull a squad together last year amid the brutal backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby trawled the world and currently has four Americans, four Canadians and a Japanese in her squad.

Bolstered by star performers Gabby Cantorna, McKinley Hunt, Kate Zackery and Taylor Black, Exeter have mad...