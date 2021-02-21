Guest: Welsh regions kicking themselves for letting Varney slip net

By JON NEWCOMBE
Went viral: Stephen Varney
HAVING taken on the best scrum-half in the world, and beaten him, Stephen Varney ensured Louis Rees- Zammit isn’t the only Welsh Hartpury College old boy to catch the eye this Six Nations.
Pembrokeshire-born Varney’s doubledummy on Antoine Dupont on the opening weekend went viral and Alex Guest, his academy coach at Gloucester, believes all the world’s a stage for the Italian international.
“He excites me, and it is good to see him now trying things like that,” Guest said. “I know he is quite...
