Bongi Mbonambi tells Premiership club he’s staying in Cape Town

HARLEQUINS have failed with a big-money offer to tempt Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi from the Stormers.

Mbonambi, 30, has spent the last six seasons in Cape Town after starting his career with the Blue Bulls and was part of the South Africa squad that won the 2019 World Cup.

He was linked with Quins, who have lost former Wales international Scott Baldwin to Worcester Warriors next season. But he has decided he doesn’t fancy a move to southwest London.

The Stormers are struggling to hold onto their best players with South African rugby in financial problems because of the pandemic.

...