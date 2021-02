TOM HOMER is set to leave London Irish and move to French ProD2 outfit Montauban next season.

The former England U20 full-back returned to the Exiles only last summer after spending five seasons with Bath.

Homer, a product of the London Irish Academy, agreed to make a move following lengthy talks with Montauban who have former Bristol winger Vunga Lilo in their ranks.

In his first stint with the Exiles before departing to the Rec, Homer made 113 appearances.

