Marcus Smith ready to pledge his future to Harlequins

MARCUS SMITH is set to give Harlequins a boost by agreeing a new contract to stay at the Twickenham Stoop beyond the summer.

Smith, who celebrates his 22nd birthday later this month, is out of contract at the end of the season, but Blindside understands talks about a new one are set for a successful conclusion.

The Manila-born fly-half, who was educated at Brighton College, made his debut in September 2017 against London Irish in the London doubleheader.

Smith, who is closing in on 100 appearances for Quins, was a member of Eddie Jones’ wider training squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in...