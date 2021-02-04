Cameron Redpath to start for Scotland against England

Cameron Redpath will line up opposite old pal Ollie Lawrence when Scotland take on England in the opening round of the Six Nations.

The two former England U20 representatives will start at inside centre in the Calcutta Cup, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend handing Redpath his Test debut at Twickenham.

There is a return for Finn Russell who missed the Autumn Nations Cup after sustaining an injury in the final round of last year’s Six Nations.

Townsend said: “This most historic of fixtures against England is a great start to the 2021 Guinness Six Nations and a challenge we will fully embrace with the objective of playing to our potential and ultimately lifting our supporters in these difficult times.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and where the game is going during our Autumn campaign, and we aim to build on this base during the next seven weeks. We are set for a huge challenge against England as we will be facing one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome a new player into our squad and we are looking forward to Cam Redpath winning his first cap on Saturday. We have been really impressed with Cam’s contributions in the time he has been with us in camp.

“There are a number of experienced players in the backline to help make his transition to Test rugby go as smoothly as possible, and he has the mindset and skillset to thrive at this level.

“The opportunity of competing for the Calcutta Cup against our oldest rivals is something to get Scots around the world excited about.”

Among the five changes to the starting line-up from the final 2020 Six Nations match against Wales in Llanelli in October a new pair of wings will feature as Sean Maitland and Duhan van der Merwe both start.

In the pack, Matt Fagerson is selected at number eight and George Turner starts at hooker to make his Six Nations competition debut with Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally injured.

Experienced scrum-half Ali Price will partner Russell in the half-backs, with Chris Harris alongside Redpath in the centres.

Up front Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson will pack down with hooker Turner in the front-row.

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray continue their second-row partnership, with Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie completing the pack.

Edinburgh hooker David Cherry will make his Scotland debut if called up from the replacements. WP Nel and Oli Kebble are the other front-row cover, alongside fellow forwards Richie Gray and Gary Graham. Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt and Huw Jones complete the matchday 23.

Scotland team to play England in the 2021 Six Nations

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (capt), 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16 David Cherry, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 WP Nel, 19 Richie Gray, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Scott Steele, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Huw Jones