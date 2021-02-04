Eddie Jones picks Lawrence and Slade combination for England’s Calcutta Cup clash

Ollie Lawrence will make his first start in the Six Nations when they face Scotland in England’s Six Nations opener this weekend.

Captain Owen Farrell has been selected at fly-half, as Worcester Warriors centre Lawrence partners Henry Slade in the England midfield as they bid to retain the Calcutta Cup.

Farrell is one of five Saracens players selected by head coach Eddie Jones in the starting line-up, with Elliot Daly, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola all set to play in their first competitive match since the Autumn Nations Cup final on December 6.

In the forward pack, Ellis Genge will play loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead prop, with hooker George in the front row. Locks Itoje and Jonny Hill make up the tight five.

Mark Wilson returns at blindside flanker, Tom Curry is positioned as openside flanker with Billy Vunipola at No.8.

Beno Obano could make his England debut after being named as a replacement and there is a return from injury for Courtney Lawes. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Earl, George Ford, Max Malins, Dan Robson and Harry Williams are also named on the bench.

Jones said: “We’re really looking forward to this game and getting the Guinness Six Nations back underway. It’s even more special to be taking part in a 150th anniversary game, it will be a good occasion.

“It was difficult to pick the 23 players. We’ve had a really good week of training, it’s been very competitive but I’ve gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week.

“The Six Nations is a short tournament, it’s a real sprint so we’ll need to be on the front foot straight away. We know Scotland will be raring to go – but so will we.”

England team to play Scotland in the 2021 Six Nations:

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (capt), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Ford, 23 Max Malins