Fabien Galthie names France team to take on Italy

Head coach Fabien Gathie has named his France team to take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

The matchday-23 named by Galthie is markedly different to the relatively inexperienced side that took England into extra time in the thrilling final of the Autumn Nations Cup in December.

Les Bleus are buoyed by the return of Gregory Alldritt, who had been withdrawn from France’s Six Nations squad last month after suffering an injury scare.

But the La Rochelle back row was cleared earlier this week to rejoin the team’s camp, having initially been replaced by Cameron Woki, and will start in the back row alongside captain Charles Ollivon and Dylan Cretin.

Reigning Six Nations Player of the Tournament Antoine Dupont starts at scrum-half, with Matthieu Jailbert the preferred option at No.10 as expected in lieu of Romain Ntamack’s absence through a broken jaw.

Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent make up the midfield with Teddy Thomas and Gabin Villière on opposite wings.

France team to play Italy in the 2021 Six Nations:

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Arthur Vincent, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Dylan Cretin, 7 Charles Ollivon (capt), 8 Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bougarit, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Anthony Jelonch, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Louis Carbonel, 23 Damian Penaud