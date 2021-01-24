His ‘controlled aggression’ earns Falcons No.8 Graham a Scottish recall

By BRYN PALMER

Leader: Gary Graham

NEWCASTLE No.8 Gary Graham has been picked to bring his “controlled aggression” to the fore in Scotland’s Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham.

Graham, 28, was rewarded for his barnstorming form in the Falcons’ impressive start to the Premiership season with a recall to the Scots’ squad for the first time in two years.

He won two caps as a replacement in the 2019 Six Nations after reverting to his native country following a training stint with England, who he also qualified for under residency....