Three uncapped players named in Eddie Jones’ England squad for the Six Nations

England have called up Wasps’ Paolo Odogwu and Bristol Bears’ Harry Randall ahead of the 2021 Six Nations.

Odogwu and Randall join Bath’s Beno Obano as the three uncapped players in the 28-man squad named by England head coach Eddie Jones.

As England bid to defend their Six Nations crown, Jones has also announced an extended ‘shadow squad’ totalling 12 players, who will act as immediate replacements should a member of the main squad test positive for Covid-19.

Jones said: “This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven’t been selected.



“We’re really excited by the players we have got, it’s a very vibrant squad and we are looking forward to getting started next week.



“We’re very grateful to Premiership Rugby, the clubs and the RPA for allowing us to have 28 players throughout the tournament, we’re very happy with the number and it’s testament to the growing relationships between all parties.



“Ultimately our goal is to win the Six Nations and to do that we’ll need to work hard, prepare well each day and take it as it comes.”

Winger Odogwu has been rewarded for his fine form at Wasps, having scored five tries in the Premiership this season.

While Randall is one of three scrum-halves in the squad – Randall, Ben Youngs and Dan Robson – and is rewarded for his impressive form at Bristol.

Obano has featured in England squads in the past, but is yet to make his debut.

But there is no place in the squad for centre Jonathan Joseph, nor Kyle Sinckler who is suspended for England’s opener against Scotland after being handed a two-week ban for swearing at referee Karl Dickson.

Joseph stepped in on the wing for England during the Autumn Nations Cup, but is only included in the shadow squad.

An additional six players included with Joseph could be in line to make their debuts should the opportunity fall their way in Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Alex Mitchell and Jacob Umaga.

The senior squad will meet up at St. George’s Park, England football’s training base, next Wednesday. They will then move to their base at The Lensbury ahead of their first game against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on February 6.

England squad for the 2021 Six Nations:

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (capt), George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Harry Randall, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Shadow squad: Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis.