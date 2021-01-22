Danny Care signs up for a 16th season at Harlequins

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has agreed a contract extension which will keep him at the Premiership club beyond this season.

As reported by The Rugby Paper on December 27, the former England No.9 has re-signed with the club where he has claimed Premiership and Challenge Cup honours.

News of Care’s committment comes in the week when Harlequins terminated Paul Gustards contract as head of rugby. But for the 84-Test scrum-half the prospect of seeing fans back at the Stoop quells any feeling of instability.

Care said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at the club I love for another year. I can’t wait to see the best fans in the world back at The Stoop and make some more memories with you all very soon. Stay safe, everyone!”

The 34-year-old has made London his home after coming through the academy ranks at Leeds Tykes, where he made his senior debut in 2004 before embarking on a career in Sevens with England.

By 2006, his reputation had drawn interest from the then Harlequins director of rugby Dean Richards who signed Care to a three-year deal.

In his time since, Care has amassed more than 200 Premiership appearances for Quins.

Backs and attack Coach Nick Evans said: “It’s brilliant for the Club to secure DC’s signature once more. He has been, and still is, one of the best scrum-halves in the league. His experience and love for the Club is hugely important in an evolving squad with lots of talented and exciting youngsters.

“Danny has been exceptional on the field for many years and is universally loved and respected by the coaches, players and fans alike. He is a unique, extremely talented individual, and we are delighted to see him commit his future to the Club.”