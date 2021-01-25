England hit by withdrawal of Launchbury and Marler ahead of Six Nations

England have suffered a setback ahead of their Six Nations title defence after Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler were forced to withdraw from the squad.

Launchbury has been ruled out by a stress fracture to his fibia, with his club Wasps hoping he will recover in time for the final two rounds of the Championship.

Harlequins prop Marler has withdrawn for personal reasons, citing the role of operating within the bio-secure bubble of the England squad for the duration of the Six Nations and his choice to ‘do right by my family’.

Bath captain Charlie Ewels and Wasps loosehead Tom West have filled the vacancies in the squad at lock and prop.

Launchbury’s fibia stress fracture is cruel timing given he had re-established himself in England’s second-row last autumn and was set to continue alongside Maro Itoje for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday week.

“We were on an artificial surface the other day for the first time and whether that has aggravated it slightly – Joe spoke to us after that,” Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said.

“We wanted to scan it and make sure it wasn’t serious, but it’s come back like this. We fully expect him to be out for up to six weeks.

“He will stay with us and our medics and we’ll try our best to get him back for the last couple of games of the Six Nations, that’s our aim for Joe.”

Eddie Jones’ squad is due to meet up at St George’s Park on Wednesday to begin preparations for the tournament.

In a statement on social media, Marler said: “Always grateful for the opportunity so not an easy decision, but want to do right by my family in these crazy times and won’t be meeting up with the squad for this tournament. Look forward to watching the team rip in.”

The absence of the 72-cap prop and Mako Vunipola (calf) leaves Ellis Genge primed to start at loosehead, with Bath forward Beno Obano also in the squad and in line to make his England debut.