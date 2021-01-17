Extrovert Pat will be great for Sale says Du Plessis

■ By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

Fan: Petrus du Plessis

ALEX SANDERSON has been tipped to prove a huge success as Sale director of rugby by his former Saracens protégé and current Wallabies scrum coach Petrus du Plessis.

As first revealed by TRP on December 13, Sarries’ long-serving forwards guru Sanderson was targeted by his old club as their new boss following Steve Diamond’s abrupt departure last month.

Skills and attack coach Paul Deacon, 41, stepped up as interim head coach and has since guided the Sharks to two wins and three defeats.

Deacon,...