French system is set up for success – Adamson

By NEALE HARVEY

FORMER Bedford wing Dean Adamson has launched an impassioned plea for English rugby to save the Championship from descending into oblivion.

Adamson, a Championship try-scoring machine before moving to French Pro D2 outfit Rouen last summer, describes France’s second tier as being ‘worlds apart’ from its English counterpart and reckons ring-fencing the Premiership would be a disaster.

The 27-year-old told The Rugby Paper: “There’s a massively different emphasis on second tier rugby here and it doesn’t look good what’s going on back home in the Championship – in fact, it’s worl...