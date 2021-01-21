Cornish Pirates wing Alex O'Meara
English Championship, Latest News

Newcastle show the importance of the Championship, says Pirates’ O’Meara

By ADAM ELLIS

Cornish Pirates wing Alex O’Meara believes you only have tolook at Newcastle Falcons strong start to life back in the Premiership for talk of ring-fencing to be renounced.

The former England Students back awaits his sixth season with the Cornwall club that challenged Falcons and usual contenders Ealing Trailfinders in the second-tier last season, as they won 11 of their 15 matches.

But after the RFU called a halt to the campaign and subsequently cancelled the fixtures that remained, Championship clubs have been left to stew in limbo and watch as talk of ring-fencing return...

