Borthwick adds Argentina hooker Julian Montoya to Leicester squad

Argentina hooker Julian Montoya has joined Leicester Tigers on a multi-year deal.

Capped on 63 occasions, including at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups campaigns, the 27-year-old has scored nine Test tries and featured in the recent history-making victory over New Zealand.

Montoya arrived in the United Kingdom earlier this month from Western Force and having now completed the signing process, he will link up with his new Tigers teammates and be available for selection in their fixture against Sale Sharks on January 30.

He said: “I’m really, really excited about this new adventure. I love the Premiership, it’s one of the best competitions in the world, and I am really excited to be at a club with the history of Leicester Tigers.

“There is a new staff, new players and a lot of experience across the squad, on a path to be a successful team again. I’m looking forward to being a part of it and giving my best for the team and the club.”

Montoya links up with former Jaguares teammates Tomas Lavanini, Matias Moroni and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla at Welford Road, having all made the switch from Super Rugby to the Premiership.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick added: “Julian is a world-class front-rower with an impressive rugby resumé who will bring vital depth to our squad.

“He joins us off the back of an impressive showing for Argentina in their recent series against the All Blacks and Wallabies, where he was one of the Los Pumas’ best throughout their record-breaking campaign.

“Julian is a tough, hard-working and no-nonsense hooker who we are confident will be a strong inclusion to our front-row ranks at Tigers and the type of character we want at our club in Leicester.”