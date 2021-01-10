Returning Dai eager to move Blues forward

DAI Young will return to Cardiff Blues as interim director of rugby following head coach John Mulvihill leaving the Welsh region. The Australian took charge ahead of the 2018- 19 season but departs as he approaches the final months of his three-year contract.
Young guided Cardiff Blues through their most successful period in the regional era. He was director of rugby between 2003 and 2011, winning the EDF Cup and Amlin Challenge Cup, and coming within a penalty shootout of a Heineken Cup final, before joining Wasps in 2011.
Young spent nine years at Wasps and took them to three...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login