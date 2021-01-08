Stream all Championship games live to grow the league says Judge

BATH prop star Christian Judge has urged the RFU to afford the Championship full attention when it resumes in March rather than allowing it to wither and die.
Judge, who served Bedford and Cornish Pirates before a meteoric rise saw him arrive at Bath in 2019 after a loan spell at Saracens, welcomes an RFU suggestion that matches may be streamed live but says Championship players deserve greater recognition.
“One thing that is certainly lacking in the Championship is exposure,” Judge, 27, said.
“When I was at Bedford and the Pirates, we might have had one or two games a year on Sky, but tow...
