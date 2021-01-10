French call two-week halt to the European Cups

FRANCE last night called a halt to European Cup competitions for the next two weeks – and the Six Nations championship is also under review.
Six Nations officials are set to meet for crunch talks tomorrow to decide if the tournament, due to kick off on February 6, can go ahead as scheduled given the new strain of Covid-19 in the UK.
One option being considered is to hold the entire tournament in a single country, with squads inhabiting a strict health bubble for the duration. The talks to save the 2021 Six Nations come after the French government yesterday instructed Top 14 clubs to postpone...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login