Lions call can help Slade get over RWC

By NEALE HARVEY

Boring? Henry Slade beats Italy’s Paolo Garbisi to score England’s fifth try during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations

PICTURE: Getty Images

Hopes: Eddie Jones

SERIAL medal winner Henry Slade has vengeance on his mind as he enters the New Year aiming to secure a Lions spot for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

England boss Eddie Jones wants record numbers of Red Rose wannabes on the plane to the Rainbow Nation and in-form inside-centre Slade is one of the names in the frame after achieving a clean sweep of trophies for club and cou...