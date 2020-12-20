Young bucks helping Evans chase down Shane’s mark

By ALEX BYWATER
Target: Dan Evans is closing in on Ospreys try record
THE next generation of young Ospreys talent is driving Dan Evans on further as he closes in on Shane Williams’ try-scoring record for the region.
Wales wing great Williams scored 57 tries for the Ospreys in a glittering career, but Evans is now just seven short of his mark despite a nightmare year of injury and suspension.
The 32-year-old doesn’t get many headlines, but has been a vital figure at the Liberty Stadium since 2014.
Evans is not looking at records after suffering a serio...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login