Javan Sebastian is repaying faith of Scarlets coaches

By ROB COLE
IT HAS taken Javan Sebastian a bit of time to start fulfilling his true potential, but the fact he was picked to start for the first time in the Champions Cup on Friday night proved he is getting there.
He was denied his big moment against Toulon when the French side pulled out of the game due to Covid a few hours before kick-off.
But the 26-year-old tighthead powerhouse knows his time will come again and intends to repay the faith shown in him by the coaching team at Parc y Scarlets.
One coach who knows him well is forwards guru Richard Kelly, who had him under his wing at Carma...
