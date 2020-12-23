Postive tests at Leicester sees Premiership clash with Newcastle called off

Newcastle’s home Premiership match against Leicester on Boxing Day has been cancelled because of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Tigers.

Although only a small number of positives have been returned following Monday’s round of testing, the need for a large section of Leicester’s squad to self-isolate because of contact tracing means the game cannot go ahead.

A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points from the Round Four fixture.

Under new regulations brought in for the 2020-21 season, the decision will be made according to responsibility for the cancellation rather than fault, so two points will be awarded to the team that was responsible and four points to the team that was not as adjudged by Premiership Rugby.

“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester and Newcastle and we will give the clubs any support they need,” a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

The news comes after four of last weekend’s ten Champions Cup games were cancelled because of coronavirus.