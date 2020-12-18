Steve Borthwick gives his agent top Leicester Tigers job

STEVE BORTHWICK has moved to strengthen his backroom staff by appointing his agent Richard Wilks as Leicester Tigers’ new head of recruitment with an immediate effect.
The former Sale Sharks flanker started in the management industry when he worked with ex-Tigers chief executive Simon Cohen at Manchester-based law firm James Chapman & Co.
He then started Green Room Sports management alongside former Tiger Ben Lewitt and was managing director of the firm, which counts Ben and Tom Youngs among its clients.
Wilks has handed back his agent’s licence and will join his brother Dave who is the ...
