Saracens defence coach Sanderson is man Sale want to replace Diamond

ALEX SANDERSON has emerged as a leading contender to take charge of Sale Sharks less than six months after turning down the chance to replace Steve Diamond.
The Rugby Paper understands the Saracens defence coach was in the summer asked by the Sharks to take charge alongside Richard Wigglesworth, who is now with Leicester Tigers.
It was proposed that Diamond, who has left the club, would focus on building a new ground.
Those talks fell through, and now Sharks are interested in him again.
Former England back rower Sanderson, 41, who started his career with the Sharks, moved into coaching with ...
