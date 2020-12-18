Exeter Chiefs trio aim to build ironclad case for Eddie

EXETER’S snubbed double winners will keep bashing down the door to prove their worthiness for England recognition, vows livewire scrum-half Jack Maunder.

By common consent, brothers Sam and Joe Simmonds – arguably the immaculate Maunder, too – should have been part of Eddie Jones’ Autumn Nations Cup squad.

Sam, the current European player of the year, has been in sensational form with six Premiership tries this season, while Joe has continued his metronomic kicking form while guiding the league and European champions to three impressive wins from three.

Jones’ stubborn refusal to entertain...