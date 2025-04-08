Bielle-Biarry Take Top Award for Six Nations Heroics

France created history when they overpowered Ireland, the two-time winners, to clinch the Six Nations title on the final match day.

It was a little surprising that French fans had been waiting for nearly a decade, and it finally came through in 2025.

On paper, the Blues were the stronger team throughout the tournament, which eventually led to their victory.

One of the most impactful players was their rookie, 21-year-old Bielle-Biarrey, who made headlines for his efforts throughout the tournament.

His efforts saw him becoming the player of the tournament.

Bielle-Biarrey – Player of the Tournament

The 21-year-old France winger stormed to victory with an emphatic 65% of the fan vote, securing his place among the tournament’s greats.

Bielle-Biarrey was part of a four-man shortlist that included England’s Tommy Freeman, Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn, and Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello, the reigning Guinness Player of the Championship. However, it was the electric French winger who captured the imagination of fans, and his breathtaking performances made him the undisputed choice for the award.

Bielle-Biarrey’s scintillating form throughout the tournament was a key factor in France’s title-winning campaign. The Bordeaux Bègles speedster played a pivotal role in securing the Six Nations crown and rewrote the record books, becoming the highest try-scorer in a single Championship during the Six Nations era. His tally of eight tries surpassed the previous record set 2018 by Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most dangerous finishers in world rugby.

Records go tumbling in 2025 Championship

His attacking brilliance was encapsulated in his sensational solo effort against Ireland in Round Four—a try that earned him the Try of the Championship award from the fans’ vote. It was a moment of pure magic, showcasing his pace, agility, and ability to slice through defences easily.

Fan Favourite

Bielle-Biarrey's impact extended beyond the field, as he became a must-have pick for rugby fans playing the Official Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game.

An astonishing 90% of the 337,928 participants selected him in their squads and were duly rewarded: his consistency and point-scoring ability amassed 206 points throughout the Championship.

The Six Nations captivated audiences worldwide, drawing in over 128 million viewers across its home markets. France, in particular, was gripped by Les Bleus’ march to glory, with a record-breaking 64 million fans tuning in across the five rounds, peaking at 10 million for their decisive Round Five victory over Scotland.

Reflecting on his award, Bielle-Biarrey expressed his gratitude to the fans who propelled him to victory:

“I’m very happy to have won this trophy, and the fans voted massively for me. My parents signed me up for rugby when I was five years old. I liked it straight away. It is a childhood dream to be able to live my passion today.

“But there were other records broken during this Guinness Men’s Six Nations, not just by me, and this trophy is also a great reward for all the hard work from the French team. It is the conclusion of a very good tournament for us.”

With this triumph, Bielle-Biarrey joins an illustrious list of past winners, including his national team captain Antoine Dupont—who has won the award three times—and Irish legend Brian O’Driscoll. He succeeds last year’s recipient, Menoncello, in claiming one of the sport’s most sought-after accolades.

Irish Finding Replacements for the Legendary Trio

Upon the final whistle at Stadio Olimpico on March 15, the curtain came down on the careers of three Irish legends.

It was an emotional moment for everyone at the stadium as they bid goodbye to three individuals who shaped the game in the green jersey.

Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.

Before the three men could even go down the tunnel after enjoying the moment with their friends and families, questions began about why Ireland‘s performance was so disjointed against the Azzurri.

One thing identified was the squad’s age profile, with a significant number of players over 30.

While the wing and centre have been identified as positions of particular concern, the positions of the three retiring players were not mentioned.

Healy has not been the first-choice loosehead prop for several years, as Andrew Porter has been an acceptable replacement, and there are several options at flanker to replace O’Mahony, including Cormac Izuchukwu, Cian Prendergast and Ryan Baird.

Scrum-half question

However, should there be more concern about the future of the scrum-half position in Ireland?

Murray was a phenomenal servant for Irish rugby since breaking into the squad under Declan Kidney in the 2011 World Cup.

For a period under Joe Schmidt, the Munster man could have been considered the best scrum-half in the world and a key part of a period of unprecedented Irish success in the Six Nations.

For the past 25 years, Ireland has had no concern over this position as Murray built upon the world-class legacy of Peter Stringer from the 2000s.

The two-time European Champions Cup winner was key to the development of Ireland as a modern rugby force, as he helped the country win its first Grand Slam in 61 years.

In the final few years of his Irish career, Stringer had to be content impacting the game from the bench, as Eoin Reddan and Murray were favoured.

Similarly, the eight-cap British and Irish Lion has adapted to this role under Andy Farrell. The Ireland head coach has found a player in Jamison Gibson-Park who better suits how he wants his number nine to play and who could be considered a step up in quality from Murray.

The Leinster man is the reason there is no more concern around Murray’s retirement, as he has demonstrated that he is currently one of the best scrum-halves in the world.

He has been key to Ireland’s success under Farrell. His skill set utilises the best qualities of the Irish attack, with a particular focus on quick ball from the ruck.

There are plenty of questions and fixes that coach Andy Farrell must attend when he returns from his British and Iris Lions’ tour as Ireland prepares for the international tests in November.

